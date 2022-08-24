BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Victory, sweet victory happened underneath the Friday night lights for the Georgiana Panthers.

The 3A W.S. Neal Eagles rolled into Harmon Stadium looking for their last season of 0-10 redemption.

However, the Panthers had a last season 0-10 redemption plans on their minds as well.

Panther junior Demetrius Watson took the kickoff for a 36- yard scamper and quarterback Jacobie Morgan crossed the goal line after a successful drive for six points giving Georgiana the go ahead lead.

It was a defensive struggle with the first half ending Georgiana 6-0

W.S Neal fumbled the second half kickoff return and the Panthers recovered.

The cats drove the field and with 9:49 in the third quarter put six more points in the tally books and Georgiana led 12-0.

The Eagles kept pressing and managed to cross the goal with 3:38 on the clock bringing the score 12 -7.

In fourth quarter play with 8:02 remaining, W.S. Neal intercepted a pass inside the Panther 20-yard line and scored with the clock at 7:54 to take the lead.

Georgiana got back into the red zone with 6:35 remaining and the Panthers retook the lead 18–14.

It was a back and forth defensive struggle until the final whistle blew and the Panthers emerged victorious.

Panther’s Head Coach Berry Bess said, I didn’t necessarily like blowing a two possession lead, but it did give us an opportunity to face some adversity and dig deep to see how bad we wanted it.

“My kids bowed their heads and responded right back on offense with a touchdown and then finished the game with defensive stops.

“I couldn’t be prouder the way that we fought until it was over and was able to come out on top.”

It was a sweet victory for the mid county cats and a great game despite the dismal officiating.

This Friday night, Georgiana travels eight miles to what has been dubbed as “The Battle of Eight mile” to face county rivals, the McKenzie Tigers.

The Tigers are coming off a 41–7 shellacking at the hands of 2A Rebels G.W. Long of Skipperville and this should make for one heck of matchup considering Georgiana’s former head cat is now at the helm of the McKenzie Tigers.