MICHAEL BURNS WATSON

May 17, 1945 – Aug. 19, 2022

Michael Burns Watson, son of James E. Watson and Eddie Lee Skipper Watson, was born on May 17, 1945 in Georgiana. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, at the Englewood Health Care Facility in Monroeville.

Mr. Watson grew up in the logging woods and was able to work with both his father and his son in his life. He truly loved the logging woods and driving a log truck. He could tell some stories about logging with oxen and loading logs on trains and working an a-frame loader. Back in the day it was called a logger’s dream.

Mr. Watson is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael J and Diane (Ganus) Watson of Red Level; his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Jason Sims of Montgomery; daughters, Amanda Adams of Montgomery and Anitra Young of Greenville; nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one on the way; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Deborah D. and Tommy Sims of Greenville and Lori A. and Dempsey Barefield of Ozark; and sister-in-law, Martha Rich Watson of Lawrenceville; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his mother, Eddie Lee Skipper Watson and his father James E Watson, of Georgiana; and his brother, Timothy E Watson of Lawrenceville, Ga.

A memorial service for Mr. Watson was held Saturday, Aug. 27, with family and friends gathering from 1-2 p.m. with Brother Andy Till officiating the service at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana.

The family would like to give special thanks to his granddaughter, Erica (Watson) Brown and Englewood Health Care Facility for all the care and love they gave him.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.