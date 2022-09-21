Brenda Cheatham Morton, 78, died Sept. 13, 2022, at her home after a battling ovarian cancer.

A family burial of ashes was held at Magnolia Cemetery, Samuel Houston Cheatham lot, Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. with Carter Rice & West Funeral Home directing, followed by a memorial service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. with The Reverend Linda-Suzanne Borgen officiating. The family received friends in the Parish Hall from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Houston Cheatham; her stepfather, Kenneth Platt Solomons, Jr., and an infant brother.

She is survived by her mother, Ada Claire Hobbie Cheatham Solomons of Greenville; daughter, Caroline Morton Huffman and her husband Daniel Russell Huffman of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Anselm Herbert Morton IV of Marietta, Ga.; granddaughter, Anne Houston Crenshaw Huffman of Raleigh, N.C.; grandson, Cameron Russell Huffman of Raleigh, N.C.; two sisters, Laura Cheatham Sweetman of Litchfield, Conn., and Deborah Cheatham Houston of Greenville; two step-sisters, Marion Solomons Norman and Priscilla Solomons of Greenville; one step-brother, Kenneth (Cathy) Solomons of Greenville;, three nieces and dozens of cousins.

Brenda was born in Greenville in the middle of World War II, while her father was a prisoner of war in a German camp. She was educated in Greenville and attended Auburn University, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Brenda worked for many years as a medical technologist at hospitals in Greenville and Andalusia; she then enjoyed a second career as a real estate agent at First Realty in Greenville. Most of all, she was known for her exceptional devotion to her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of Enhabit Hospice for helping make Brenda’s last months as happy and comfortable as possible, recognizing especially nurse extraordinaire, Cynthia Allen. We are very grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church Capital Fund, 210 Church Street, Greenville, AL, 36037.