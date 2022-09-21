Feb. 6, 1927 – Sept. 14, 2022

Doris Lane Sanders Duncan, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 after an extended illness.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Sept. 18, beginning at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Bro. David Norrell officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Doris was born on Feb. 6, 1927 to John Thomas Sanders and Kathleen Pearl Barganier Sanders. She graduated from Greenville High School and then attended and graduated from Alabama Women’s College (renamed University of Montevallo at a later date). Doris taught school one year at Central School in the Central Community in Butler County. After this she began her career as a licensed dietitian, working at Tuskegee Hospital and then at Lloyd Nolan Hospital in Fairfield. Doris married her husband, Riley Duncan, in 1952. They had eight children and somehow, she was able to continue to work and raise her family while working at L. V. Stabler Hospital until her retirement, after 27 plus years. She also had a second job which was her real passion of baking and decorating beautiful birthday and wedding cakes. After her retirement, she went on to assist her youngest daughter, Rebecca, at Nanny’s Fine Dining, which opened in November 1996 at her old home place, a special place to her and her family.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Riley Duncan; daughter, Nancy Lane Duncan Blackmon; father, John Thomas Sanders; mother, Kathleen Pearl Barganier Sanders; brothers, Tommy Sanders, Joe Sanders, and Jack Sanders; sisters, Ann Gentry, Irene Parsons and Sarah Smith.

Doris is survived by her children, Dottie Till (Laska), Cliff Duncan (Kit), Carolyn Duncan, Jeff Duncan (Tammy), Cheryl George, Tom Duncan (Julie) and Rebecca Duncan; grandchildren, Clint Till, Josh Till (Jennifer), Kathryn Thompson (Brandon), Caroline Rowell (Jonathan), Chad Payne (Jamie), Emily Windham (Tyler), Caleb Duncan (Lysley), Whitney Griffin (Chris), Brandon Blackmon (Paige), Rachel George, Michelle George, Tom Duncan (Augustine) and Dan Duncan (Whitney); many great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Enhabit Hospice Care for many years of care, comfort and love given to their mother, especially nurses; Nancie Little and Cynthia Allen, and aides; Martha Foster and Brenda Trent. The family would also like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Kanu Patel for his care throughout the years.

Pallbearers were the grandsons. Donations in Doris’ memory may be made to Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Tom Duncan, 3622 Honoraville Road, Greenville, AL 36037 or Fort Dale Cemetery, c/o Mollie Waters, P. O. Box 365, Greenville, AL 36037.

For online condolences please visit www.dunklinfh.com.