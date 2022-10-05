March 5, 1929 – Sept. 24, 2022

Carolyn R Crawford, age 83, of Georgiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Carolyn was born March 5, 1939.

A Graveside Service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Pine Apple, Alabama, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Carolyn Crawford is survived by her daughter: Mary K (Kathy) Brogden (Bo); eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Carolyn Crawford was preceded in death by her husbands: Willie Crawford and Thomas R. M. Foy; sons, George Thomas Foy, Thomas Raymond Foy, and Barry Stewart Foy; parents, Dan and Sarah Louise Riley; brother, Dan Bishop Riley; grandsons, Charles Anthony Cauthen and Michael C. Cauthen.

