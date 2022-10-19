County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers finally recorded their first win of the season against the Kinston Bulldogs this past Friday. The first half was a back and forth scoring effort by both teams, with the score at halftime being 14-14.

McKenzie obviously was determined to win and came out in the second half and put 24 points on the scoreboard before Kinston answered with eight points in the fourth quarter.

At the close, it was McKenzie winning 38-22. The 1-6 Tigers next face the 1-7 Houston County Lions at home.

It will be homecoming for the Tigers.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles secured a playoff berth with their 26-14 win over the Bessemer Academy Rebels last Friday night.

Strong play in the running game led to the Eagles win with quarterback Ethan Alford accounting for three touchdowns on rushing attempts.

The Eagles defense was definitely honed in as they held the Rebels to half the total yards of FDA.

The 3-5 Eagles next travel to face the 8-0 Lee Scott Academy Warriors.

The Georgiana Panthers took on the Tigers of Red Level in what was a defensive struggle from kickoff to the final buzzer.

The Panthers were unable to convert for extra points and that allowed Red Level to hang around long enough to secure a one point victory 13-12.

The Panthers fall to 6-3 and are now 5th in 1A Region 2.

The mid county cats have this week off and will travel south past Andalusia for their final game to square off with the 2-6 Pleasant Home Eagles on Oct. 28.

The Greenville High School Tigers, under new head coach Patrick Browning, are now 1-7 after losing badly to the Carroll Eagles 41-0 this past Friday.

The word on the streets is that Browning has taken a hard stance on player discipline. Add injuries and it has made it a tough year for Greenville.

He’s not the first coach to run into that problem, but his coaching record at Pike Road indicates he will persevere and the Tigers will turnaround.

The Tigers next travel to face the 8-1 Demopolis Tigers this Friday.