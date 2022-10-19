Eagles defeat Rebels 26-14

BY KATHY PICKENS

Fort Dale Academy defeated Bessemer Academy 26-14 at home on Friday.

The Eagles put up 351 yards of combined offense, which almost doubled Bessemer’s efforts in the same number of plays.

Junior quarterback Ethan Alford completed four passes for 86 yards, three to junior Alan Alvarez and one to senior Sterling Arnold.

But it was the ground game that accounted for the points on the board with the Eagles scoring once in each quarter on runs.

Alford was the leading rusher for the night scoring three times.

He scored late in first quarter on a big 64-yard run and then took it in from seven yards early in the second quarter. He would score again from the 25 in mid fourth quarter.

Senior Garrett Simmons scored from the two-yard line late in the third quarter.

On the defensive side, the Eagles tallied up three sacks. Senior Brody Stringer and junior Joseph Ealum led in tackles recording six apiece. Junior Owen McNeal had an interception.

The Eagles travel to Auburn Friday, Oct. 21, to face a strong Lee-Scott Academy Warrior team. The Warriors are 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in their region.

Fort Dale will host their last regular season game at home versus Escambia Oct. 28.