ROY C. HALL By Editor | October 19, 2022 | 0 Roy C. Hall’s Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from Ft. Deposit Complex at 2 p.m. Burial followed in Fort Deposit Cemetery with Minister Willie Mack officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PATRICK KNOTT October 19, 2022 | No Comments » SADIE CRENSHAW October 19, 2022 | No Comments » TRAVIS D. MCCALL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » WILLIE JOE HEARTSILL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » STEPHEN SAMUEL TILLMAN October 19, 2022 | No Comments »