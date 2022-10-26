FDA honors volleyball seniors

Fort Dale Academy honored its senior volleyball team members Thursday night, Oct. 20, in a ceremony held before their winning match versus Chambers Academy. Pictured L-R are Amelia Gregory (daughter of Jason and Ann Steiner Gregory), Claire Campbell (daughter of Ben and Katie Campbell), team statistician Catherine Corley (daughter of Ken and Claire Corley), Eden Skipper (daughter of Tim and Leah Skipper), and Lily Van Dyke (daughter of Resa Bates). The Lady Eagles head to the AISA State Tournament at Crampton Bowl on October 25. (Kathy Pickens| The Standard)