March 28, 1953 – Oct. 31, 2022

Nicholas Brown, age 69, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 12:30 p.m. until service time at funeral home.

Mr. Brown was survived by: his wife, Sheri Brown; daughters: Niki Bennett and Kaylyn Watson (Kevin); father, Thomas Henry Brown; grandchildren, Brittan Bennett and Beau Bennett; and brother, Paul Brown (Brenda).

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by: his mother, Dorothy Brown; and sister, Paula Brown.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Brown family.