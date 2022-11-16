LBW Cross Country coach announced

ANDALUSIA, Ala. – LBW Community College has announced that Anthony Sanders will serve as the men’s and women’s cross country coach.

Sanders, an English instructor at the College, has had a lifelong appreciation for running sports.

He currently holds a multitude of coaching certifications, including an International Sports Sciences Association Running Coach Certification focusing on the physiological aspects of training and running; a Road Runners Club of America Coaching Certification focusing on middle and long-distance races and race planning; a USA Track and Field Coach Certification focusing on cross-disciplinary training application; and a TrueSport Certified Coach credential.

“We look forward to Anthony using his knowledge to assist young athletes to develop their craft at the collegiate level,” said LBW President Dr. Brock Kelley.

“We believe Anthony can build a team of athletes who can compete at the highest level, and we hope adding this sport at LBW will build on the already successful cross country teams in our local service area.”

Sanders has plans to get athletes involved in the community and build sporting events that encourage more engagement with the LBW family and facilities.

His coaching philosophy places significant value on the dignity of hard work and respecting the training process.

“I view sports as an opportunity to build character and life skills beyond the track or trail,” Sanders stated.

“My early experiences with endurance training made me aware of a science-based approach to training that could help anyone improve as a runner.”

With a focus on writing individualized training for the 5k to 10k events, those distances most common for collegiate cross-country athletes, he looks forward to assisting student-athletes in their progression.

“I’m honored to serve LBW in this additional capacity,” he added.

As announced in September, along with the addition of men’s and women’s golf to LBW’s intercollegiate athletic program, meets are set to begin in Fall 2023.

With the addition of this program, LBW will now offer nine sports including women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country.