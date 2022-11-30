AHSAA state football title games set

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

AHSAA

1A: The Leroy Bears are 12-1 after defeating the Millry Wildcats 28-11 to advance to the State Championship. The 12-3 Pickens County Tornadoes of Reform beat Coosa Christian Conquerors of Gadsden 44-40 for their shot at state champions.

2A: The Highland Home Flying Squadron lost 44-15 to 11-2 B.B. Comer Tigers of Sylacauga, bringing their season and championship hopes to an end. Fyffe Red Devils remain undefeated at 14-0 downing the Pisgah Eagles 41-14 to play in the big game

3A: 12-2 St. James Trojans of Montgomery defeated Mobile Christian Leopards 35-7 to move into the 3A championship match. The Trojans will face the 12-2 Piedmont Bulldogs who were victorious over the Sylvania Rams 55-22 to grab their chance at a 3A Championship.

4A: Andalusia Bulldogs are 13-1 after defeating the Montgomery Catholic Knights 29-26. Andalusia heads to the State Championship and will face the 13-2 Cherokee County Warriors of Centra. The Warriors defeated Oneonta Redskins 42-21 to get their shot at the 4A state title.

5A: 11-1 Charles Henderson Trojans of Troy beat Faith Academy Rams of Mobile 27-12 to advance to the championship match. The Trojans face the 11-2 Ramsay Rams of Birmingham who defeated the Spartans of Pleasant Grove 27-20 to go to the championship.

6A: 13-1 Saraland Spartans were victorious 21-6 over the Theodore Bobcats and head to the 6A championship game. The Spartans will square off against the 12-2 Mountain Brook Spartans who beat the Muscle Shoals Trojans 28-7 to get their opportunity at a state championship.

7A: 12-1 Auburn High Tigers vs 10-3 Thompson Warriors of Alabaster in the battle of the big boys Nov. 30. This is the second year for Thompson, as they were State Champions last year.

AISA

1A: 11-2 Lowndes Academy Rebels are State Champions after defeating the Jackson Academy Eagles 24-8.

2A: 13-0 Patrician Academy Saints are 2A State Champions after defeating the Clarke Prep Gators of Grove Hill 60-0.

3A: 13-0 Lee-Scott Warriors of Auburn are State Champions after defeating Glenwood Academy Gators of Phenix City 35-21.