AHSAA and AISA Champions

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

AHSAA

1A championship is over and a 42-20 score gave victory and the crown to the 13-1 Leroy Bears defeating the 12-4 Pickens County Tornadoes.

2A 15-0 Fyffe Red Devils remain undefeated and State Champion defeating the 12- 3 B.B. Comer Tigers.

3A 12-2 St. James Trojans rise as victorious State Champs 45 – 28 over 12 – 2 Piedmont Bulldogs

4A 14-1 Andalusia Bulldogs are State Champions defeating the 12-3 Cherokee County Warriors of Centra 28-7.

5A 12-2 Ramsay Rams of Birmingham hold the title 41-20 over the 11-2 Charles Henderson Trojans of Troy.

6A 14-1 Saraland Spartans are the State Champions after defeating the 12-3 Mountain Brook Spartans 38-17.

7A 11-3 Thompson Warriors of Alabaster are, for the second year in a row, State Champions. The Warriors defeated the 12-2 Auburn High Tigers 49-24 to capture the championship.

AISA

1A 11-2 Lowndes Academy Rebels are State champions after defeating Jackson Academy Eagles 24-8.

2A 13-0 Patrician Academy Saints are 2A State Champions defeating Clarke Prep Gators of Grove Hill 60-0.

3A 13-0 Lee-Scott Warriors of Auburn are State Champions defeating Glenwood Academy Gators of Phenix City 35-21.

We at the Greenville Standard congratulate all of this year’s Champions.