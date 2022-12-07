FDA basketball

Fort Dale sophomore guard Anna Claire Thomas (pictured) scored a layup off a turnover in the Lady Eagles’ 48-23 win over Snook Academy. Thomas tallied up 12 points on the night, and senior Lily Van Dyke had 16. Meanwhile, the varsity boys fell in a close game 50-55. Ty Carter (pictured) scored a total 12, and his fellow juniors Sawyer Fossett and Jackson Scott added 11 each. The Eagles are on the road Friday and Monday but will host their annual Christmas tournament Dec. 16 and 17. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)