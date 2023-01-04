DAISY GOLSOM NORMAN

Jan. 4, 1937 – Dec. 23, 2022

Daisy Golson Norman escaped this mortal realm on December 23, 2022. She was 85.

Miss Daisy grew up in Calhoon, married Alex Norman in 1958 and raised a family in Fort Deposit. She was a proud Auburn University graduate (bless her heart), president of Chi Omega and business manager of the Glomerata. She was world-renowned for her generosity and fun spirit. She was a collector of people and never met a stranger but she brought a few home. (Ryan H. you were our favorite). Curiosity was her passion.

The family never knew who would be joining holiday dinners because she was always bringing home strays. Mother offered a charm, wit, and undying loyalty to “her people.” She was simply an amazing gal, part saint, part sinner, all bundled up into one marvelous package. If you were fortunate to have met her, you’d have liked her immediately. ..she was just that kind of person.

She was a studied cook of the old Southern school. Her chicken salad was simply the best. Her recipes were used to feed hundreds around town and in various capacities at First United Methodist Church. Her cornbread dressing was a favorite among neighbors- the recipe is untouchable…seriously, we can’t find it. If anyone has a copy, please let the family know.

She loved flowers (if you’re missing spider lilies, please forgive) and especially enjoyed growing camellias. In her early days, she was the only kindergarten teacher in Fort Deposit, Girl Scout leader (no family vacation was complete without a bus full of girl scouts) Dale Carnigie instructor for 15 years, restaurant owner and fierce business woman/owner of Norman Mortgage Servicing. She was a community leader, avid bridge player and a regular at the craps table in Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Alex Norman, and her parents Mac and Mildred Golson; daughters, Tara Dyson (Ben) and April Sherling (John); brother, Mac Golson (Jackie). She also scurried out on a bunch of grandchildren: Trevor Nixon and Graham Nixon (Sarah); William Sherling and Samuel Sherling, Asher Dyson and Wright Dyson; and one great grandson Wallace Nixon.

The family will host visitors on Jan. 7, 2023 from 10-11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Service will follow at 11 a.m. after which the family will gather with friends to share stories and toast a life will lived.

Finally, the family asks that in lieu of flowers; please give generously to the United Methodist Church membership Nurture Committee. We think Mother would like to feed people for as long as possible.

“You don’t have to be great to start but you have to start to be great.” Zig Ziggler