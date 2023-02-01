FDA Deer Hunt a success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy held its 25th annual Deer Hunt on Jan. 12-14. A total of 54 hunters participated in the two-day hunt which was guided by local landowners.

This year’s banquet was held at the Butler County Fairgrounds and featured live music by Two of a Kind (Rosie Till and Curk Mosley), delicious food catered by Wintzell’s, and a variety of raffles and door prizes.

Among the big-ticket hunting items was this year’s Gun of the Year, a Tikka T3x Lite Roughneck 6.5 Creedmore rifle with a Trijicon Tenmile scope.

President Gantt Hartley offered a special salute to the founding members of the Fort Dale Deer Hunt and presented them with gifts of appreciation. They are Bob Crosby, Jim McGowin, Mints McGowin, Steve Stallworth, and Cody Wesley.

The 2023 Bo Stevenson Memorial Big Buck Award went to Jesse Coleman of Jacksonville, Fla., for his nine point buck. His guide was Josh Waller.

The heaviest doe (136 pounds) was harvested by Tennessee resident Darrell Powers who was guided by Dave Crenshaw.

Proceeds from the hunt help provide scholarships for Fort Dale students taking dual enrollment courses through Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

To date they have donated over $90,000 to assist with 240 dual enrollment classes.

Jana Ealum extended thanks on behalf of the committee saying, “We would like to thank each hunter, landowner, guide, sponsor, and skinner and all the many volunteers that helped make the 25th annual Fort Dale Deer hunt a huge success. Save the date; next year’s hunt will be held on January 11-13, 2024.”

You can contact Fort Dale Deer Hunt on Facebook for more information.