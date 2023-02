Eagles are Pee Wee Champs

The Fort Dale Academy 6th grade girls basketball team recently won the AISA 3A 6th Grade Championship which was held at Morgan Academy in Selma. Sarah Catherine Skipper was named tournament MVP. Pictured (L-R) are: Front Row, Madilyn Young, Ansley Taylor, Vivian Salter, Sarah Catherine Skipper, Ann Knox McLendon, Morgan Slagley, and Parker Stinson; Back Row, Coach Regina Parker, Beth Winters, Nattie Gardner, Allie Newton, Rachel Salter, Paisley Huneycutt, and Alyssa Cauthen. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)