JESSIE MAE ROPER By Editor | February 8, 2023 | 0 Funeral Service for Jessie Mae Roper was held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Rev. Johnny Sanders officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery.