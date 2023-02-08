Nov. 26, 1942 – Jan. 30, 2023

Mr. Robert EL Moore, age 80, of Greenville, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023.A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Blair McBride officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service time.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, EL Moore and Mable Moore; brothers, Victor and Larry Moore; grandson, Adam; two granddaughters, Shiloh Hope and Cameron Grace.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Irene; sister, Lesa King; daughter, Deanna Adams (Tom); son, Stephen Moore (Amber); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, along with multiple nieces and nephews.

