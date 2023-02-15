March. 18, 1960 – Feb. 7, 2023

Lesa Kay King, age 62, of Georgiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The family will announce a service at a later date.

Mrs. King is survived by her daughters, Courtney Casey, Hannah Phelps, and Alicia Nelson; grandchildren, James Crowell, Olivia Phelps, Harley Casey, and Lauren Casey; and a lifetime partner, Steve Presley.

Mrs. King was preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Mable Moore; granddaughter, Emily Casey; brothers, Larry Moore, Robert Moore, and Victor Moore.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the King family.