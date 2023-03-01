Gana man dies in crash

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, and claimed the life of a Seth Allen Glass, age 28.

Seth, a Georgiana man, was fatally injured when the 2021 Dodge Ram he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign and left the roadway and struck the Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God.

Glass was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 106 near the 12 mile marker, in Georgiana city limits, in Butler County.

The church front was completely destroyed in the crash.

A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division stated nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.