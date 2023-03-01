Feb. 18, 1936 – Feb. 22, 2023

Wilson M. Whiddon was born in Greenville, on Feb 18, 1936, as the youngest of 13 children. With a general store and cotton gin to operate, he learned the value of hard work at an early age from his parents.

Shortly after joining the Navy, he married Swannie Pouncey. After four years in the Navy, they built a home in Midway a few steps away from the home he grew up in. They had three sons and one daughter.

His time in the Navy and careers at Union Camp, Rocky Creek Logging and Cummins gave him valuable experiences that would prepare him for his dream of farming, as his father once had. After retiring from Cummins, he made his dream of farming a reality alongside his oldest sons. Farming was a passion he loved to share with his sons and grandson, Chase.

He was a man of few words that listened more than he spoke and believed in the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. He was proud to be a Whiddon and instilled the love of family and home (Midway) in all of his children and grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was rejoining his father’s land. You could find him on a tractor, four-wheeler or truck, proudly carrying on the vision of a prior generation. Just as we know he felt connected to his father, so we all will feel connected to him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Swannie Whiddon; parents, William and Alice Whiddon and a number of brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children, Max (Carolyn) Whiddon, Mark Whiddon (Melissa Stringer), Melissa (David) Norrell, and Michael (Greta) Whiddon; seven grandchildren (four spouses); five great grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Pierce and Floyce Owen.

A graveside service was held at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. with Brother Randy Harvill officiating.

Pallbearers were Carl McQuarry, Daniel Paul, Hank Mitchell, Josh Smith, Perry Castleberry and Tyler Tomlinson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.