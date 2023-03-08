26th Achiever Awards May 2

Preparations are underway for the 26th annual Achiever Award Scholarship and Banquet, which is sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to recognize the outstanding senior male and female athletes of Butler County schools who also exemplify the attributes of Christian, community, and academic leadership.

The principal/headmaster and the athletics director from each school in Butler County select the nominees each year.

Then, through an exhaustive process, a panel of out-of-town judges selects the male and female recipients of the Achiever Award.

Additionally, the Achiever Award carries with it the presentation of a $3,500 scholarship, which is a one-time award to the male and female recipient to assist in defraying educational expenses.

Winners of the Achiever Award have gone to excel in politics, law, medicine, education, and many other professions, as well as to become leaders in their communities.

The 2023 banquet will be held at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center on the Campus of LBW Community College in Greenville on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 6 p.m.

If you or your business is interested in more information about the Achiever Award Scholarship, sponsorship opportunities or banquet tickets, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 334-382-3251.

Nominees include:

Fort Dale Academy: Clay Benson, Hannah Huggins, Amelia Gregory, Ty Kendrick, Brady Long, Maire Scott, Garrett Simmons, Eden Skipper, Brody Stringer, and Lily VanDyke.

Georgiana School: Nehemiah Altidor, Jacob Bradley, Timber Black, Tamaya Hasley, Ashton Nelson, Ireland Nelson, De’Keyah Peterson, and Jakiriah Rivers.

Greenville High School: Joshua Boatwright, Christian Hill, Jacob Pryor, Jailah Swinney, and Keelan Taylor.

McKenzie School: Kamern Daniels and Lexi Jones.