Eagle’s soccer

Fort Dale Academy Eagle midfielder Alan Alvarez is pictured controlling the ball in an offensive attack versus Southern Preparatory Academy of Camp Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Eagles lost 4-0 at home. They traveled to Smiths Station on Friday, March 3, where they defeated Glenwood School 4-1. Juniors Ty Carter and Alan Alvarez both scored two goals. “It was a wet game, but it was fun,” said Alvarez, referring to a 20-minute downpour during the Glenwood game. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)