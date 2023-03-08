FDA recognizes volleyball, drum line, and cheer

Fort Dale Academy held a combined fall and winter sports banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. This second of three installments features volleyball, drumline, and cheer. Head coach Brianne Broadway presented the following varsity girls volleyball awards for the 2022 season. Pictured above (L-R) are Salter, Caroline Hartley, Anna Son, Hannah Huggins,Maire Scott, and Claire Hutson. Pictured below (L-R) are:Madison Freeman (Coaches Award), LilyVanDyke (Most Valuable Player), Anna Claire Thomas (Best Defensive Player), Brinkley Long (Best Offensive Player), and Alli Butts (Ace Server). Drumline director Dr. Rob Fossett presented Sam Judah McLendon (L) with the Glue Guy Award and named Ashton Edwards (R) the DrumlineMVP. Varsity cheer Coach Ginger Salter recognized her seniors for their athleticism, achievements, hard work, and year-round dedication. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)