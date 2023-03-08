Lady Eagle’s soccer

Pictured moving the ball forward versus the Morgan Academy Senators is Fort Dale Academy Eagle center back Sydney Blackmon. Blackmon had two goals and three assists in this game and also scored versus Glenwood. The Eagles enjoyed an 8-0 victory over the Senators at home Feb 28. Sophomores Anabelle Anderson, Sydney Blackmon, and Kate Slagley all scored two goals each. Sallie Ellis and Morgan Slagley also scored a goal apiece. The Lady Eagles lost 4-1 to Glenwood on Friday, March 3, on the road. The Eagles will play at home against Monroe Academy on Friday, March 10. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)