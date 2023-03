Greenville High School Tiger Bobby Cook is pictured laying down a sacrifice bunt against the Luverne Tigers on Thursday, March 2. Greenville won 10-3 behind the pitching of Christian Hill who threw six innings, struck out 10 and allowed only two hits. BJ Dickerson led Greenville with three hits and three RBI’s. Paxton Moorer aided his team with two hits, two RBI’s, and two runs. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)