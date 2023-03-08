Water bill assistance available

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $8.7 million to help low-income residents and households in Alabama with water costs.

The grants from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program assist qualified applicants, the elderly or those with children, who need access to fresh water in their houses with residential water and wastewater costs.

The funding is provided through 18 community action agencies in the state.

These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will have access to indoor water and wastewater services.

Community action agencies in the state will take applications and distribute payments based on qualifications and available funds.

Payments are made directly to the utility companies and water boards on behalf of eligible households.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said, “ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in this program that helps families in need continue to receive water and wastewater services. I also commend the local community action agencies who are assisting people in their communities with this need.”

Organized Community Action Program Inc. (OCAP) has $539,615 for assistance in Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties.