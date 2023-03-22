WILLIE MARVIN BROGDEN

Sept. 5, 1944 – Feb. 27, 2023

Willie Marvin (Coot) Brogden, age 78, of Homewood, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. A Graveside Service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Industry Church of Christ Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Brogden is survived by a brother, Chester Ray (Faye) Brogden; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Brogden was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest & Zerlene Brogden; sisters, Carolyn Brogden and Dorothy Ann Bass; and brothers, James Brogden and Charles K. (Pete) Brogden.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Brogden family.