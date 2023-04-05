Eagle baseball

Fort Dale varsity baseball went 2-1 in a three-game series with region opponent Morgan Academy. Senior Clay Benson was the winning pitcher in Selma for the game one 11-7 victory, pitching 6.1 innings of the nine-inning game. He gave up 10 hits and six runs while walking none and striking out six. The Eagles dropped the first game of the double header at home 9-7 but bounced back to win the second game 8-2. Senior Everette Black was the winning pitcher after he pitched five of seven innings allowing only two hits and no runs while walking six and striking out seven. The Eagles are home again for Senior Night versus Hooper on April 10. Pictured is Eagle second baseman Brady Long tagging a Morgan base runner trying to steal second. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)