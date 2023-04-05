GHS baseball honors seniors

Greenville High School Tiger senior baseball players were honored for senior night at their double header against Selma on Friday, March 31. Pictured (L-R) are Christian Hill, head coach Josh Beverly, and Archer Peavy. The Tigers clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2012 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association with 19-0 and 8-4 wins over Selma. Hill pitched a complete first game, striking out 10 batters while allowing only one hit. In the second game Trip Albert and Hill combined to strikeout 14 while allowing only one hit. Austin Beck, Sandrell Williams and Bobby Cook each had two hits in the first game. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)