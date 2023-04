Dixie Ponytails softball with the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department held opening ceremonies on Friday, April 7, at the Greenville Sportsplex. District Judge Nicki McFerrin was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Dixie Ponytails are ages 11-12. There are four teams, which include the Bombers, Bomb Squad, Navigators, and Killer Aim. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)