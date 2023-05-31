Dixie Darlings All-Stars announced

On Thursday, May 25, Greenville Parks and Recreation Department announced All-Stars for the Dixie Darlings (ages 7-8). Pictured (L-R) are Callie Chun, Bella Howell, Addison Luckie, Mary Lee McLendon, Maggie Lee Bourne, Mary McCormick, Lennox Vinson, Blakely Seale, Brenyn Hicks, Reese Hartley, Jill Bowman, and Lynlee Till. Josh McLendon will be their coach. They will begin play in the district tournament on June 16 in Enterprise. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)