May 10, 1939 – May 7, 2023

Gloria Willis Heath, age 83 from Greenville, passed away at her home in Columbus, Ga., May 7, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Herbert Willis and Mayme Wilkinson Willis; husband, Roland Lee Heath; and great nephew, Steven Darrington Thompson.

She is survived by her sister, Effie Willis Thompson; niece, Elizabeth (Kirby) Sanford; nephew, Steven (Sarah-Ellen) Thompson; great nieces, Avery Sanford and Florence Sanford; and great nephew, Cole Sanford.

Interment will follow at a later date.