WILLIAM EUGENE HARDIN, III

Sept. 30, 1964 – June 23, 2023

William Eugene (Bill) Hardin, III, 58, of Montgomery, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the Stakely Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Montgomery with the Reverends Jay L. Wolf and Mark Bethea officiating. The family received friends at 3 p.m. at the church.

Bill was born Sept. 30, 1964, in Greenville, to Marianne Stanley and William Eugene Hardin, Jr. In 1983, he graduated from Fort Dale Academy where he was a four-year letterman in football, basketball, and baseball. He earned the high honor of Eagle Scout where his love for the outdoors was born. He later attended the University of Alabama and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

Bill began his career in the family business working alongside his father at The Greenville Advocate. Later, he was owner/operator of Greenville Printing and Office Supply. In 2006, he began his career with Cumulus Media and later was named Promotions Director. At the time of his death, he served as Director of Marketing and Sales at The Garrett Coliseum.

Active in his community and church, Bill was on the board of The Montgomery Zoo and the Kiwanis Club. He served in several capacities at his beloved First Baptist Church of Montgomery. He loved the services, the music, and most of all, he loved the Lord.

Bill had a great love of fishing, hunting, golf, music and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was quick-witted, a great cook, and an animal lover. Some of his most cherished times were with his family on the shores of Alabama’s beaches. An avid storyteller, Bill loved to reminisce about the good old days. Bill was the embodiment of a true southern gentleman. He was a devoted husband to Elizabeth and a doting father to Caroline and Will. Frequently seen pacing the stands at sporting events, to say Bill was passionate about his children’s endeavors would be an understatement.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Jean Amanda Hardin, Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth Darby of Montgomery, and two children, Caroline Elizabeth and William Eugene “Will” Hardin, IV; two sisters, Mollie Utley of Opelika and Laurie Norman of Greenville; father-in-law, Leon Darby (Lou Ann); sister-in-law, Louise Dudle (Mark) of Woodstock, Ga.; brother-in-law, Ross Darby of Montgomery; eight nieces and nephews, Marianne Alverson Gilchrist (John) of Birmingham; Leah Utley Coles of Nashville; Virginia Lee Alverson of Nashville; Elizabeth Utley Sheehan (Allen) of Auburn; Frank M. Alverson, Jr. (Katherine) of Birmingham; Matthew Dudle (Sarah) of Woodstock, Ga., and Hannah and Samuel of Woodstock, Ga.; and eight great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to First Baptist Church Missions or the Boy Scouts of America.

Roll Tide!