Jan. 17, 1960 – July 9, 2023

Tony Edward Boutwell, age 63, of Greenville, died after a brief illness on Sunday, July 9, 2023 surrounded by love. Graveside Services were held Tuesday, July 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Hesterman officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home Directing.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Ervin Boutwell and Gloria Stinson Boutwell; brother-in-law, Robert Sirmon; sister, Bonnie Sirmon; and sister-in-law, Lori Boswell.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Boutwell; brother-in-law, James Boggan; sister, Janis Boggan; daughters, Mollie Phillips (Avery) and Sydni Tyler (Dylan); son, Nick Russell (Tori); grandchildren, Charleigh, Carson and Caden.

