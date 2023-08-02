Greenville Debs place second in DWS

The Alabama/Greenville Dixie Debs pose as a team after award ceremonies at the 2023 Dixie World Series in Alexandria, La., with their Runner-Up Trophy. Greenville played five games in all. Greenville secured their spot in the championship by wins over Tennessee (10-0), Mississippi (8-3), and North Carolina (7-5). Their first lost came against North Carolina on Saturday, July 30, before they faced the Alexandria, La. Dixie Debs, who had no losses and four wins on Monday, July 31. Greenville lost to Alexandria 17-0 in the championship game. Head coach Bruce Branum said, “Our team did not make it this far by giving up. They kept their cool, played loose and aware and never gave up. Regardless though, this team will always be winners in my book for their ability, faith, and heart.” Pictured kneeling (L-R) are coach Ian Seale, coach Ann Steiner Gregory, and Branum. Standing are Lexi Reaves, Zoe Conway, Ceil Gregory, Natalie Skipper, Dakota Hudson, Skylar Bates Layla McCall, Lauren Houston, Sy’Nya Edwards, Emma Cook, and CeCe Bullard. (Photo submitted)