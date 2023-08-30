Nov. 22, 1936 – Aug. 22, 2023

Thelma Seale Sikes, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Crowne Health Care and Rehab.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Aubie J. Seale and Gladys Seale; sister, Faye Seale Hill; and brothers, Lester Seale, Houston Seale, Aubie “Bo” Seale, Jr., Harold Seale, and Floyd Seale.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Sikes Reaves (Curtis); grandchildren, Nathen Reaves (Hannah) and Brittany Reaves; great grandchildren, Maisen Knox Reaves and Henry Ridge Reaves; sister, Frances Seale McCoy; sister-in-law, Frances Bennett Seale; and brother-in-law, Wayne Hill, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.