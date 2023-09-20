McKenzie blasts Eagles

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to Pleasant Home Friday night to take on the Eagles under the Friday night lights for a lively match up.

The Tigers defense was a force that could not be stopped as the team brought home a McKenzie win, 54-7.

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to receive the kickoff and pushed hard down field for the red zone.

The Tiger defensive line stood tall and would not be moved. Despite the hard effort put forth by the Eagle offense, the drive fell short and the Tigers took over possession with 4:52 on the clock in the first quarter.

The McKenzie offense took the field and commanded with energy. Jay Jackson caught a pass and took it to the Eagles 39-yard line.

Then, Jayden McMillian made a long run down the field for the first touchdown of the evening.

Jackson followed behind with a two point conversion and the Tigers led 8-0 in the first quarter.

The McKenzie defensive line quickly stopped the Eagle offense and forced a punt with a short turn over on downs.

McKenzie’s Johnathan Davison then found fire under his feet and made a swift run from midfield and scored another touchdown.

The point after attempt (PAT) was no good and McKenzie widened the gap leading Pleasant Home 14-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

Tiger Joyner Doss closed out the first half with a tackle loss of yards against the Eagles.

McKenzie did not lose any steam after halftime. The Tigers drove hard for a touchdown by McMillian following a short carry down field.

The PAT was no good and McKenzie continued to lead 27-0 with 10:33 in the third quarter.

Following another turnover on downs for the Eagles, Davison dashed for a 66-yard touchdown.

Skylar Sanders then broke the plane for the two point conversion and the lead continued to grow 35-0.

The Eagles fought for field position but just could not gain momentum against McKenzie. The final buzzer sounded and the Tigers declared victory, 54-7

The Tigers, who are 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in region play, will host Red Level (1-2) this Friday at 7 p.m. at Williams-Vickery Field for another region game.