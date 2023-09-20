Panthers shutout Kinston

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

This past Thursday night the Panthers of Georgiana hosted the bronco blue and orange Kinston Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs came to Harmon Field with a 1-1 record, with their loss being to Elba. The Panthers sported a 2-1 record with a vicious 42-0 shutout over Florala.

The Panthers continued their onslaught, gnawing their way to yet another shutout victory, 40-0.

From the kickoff to the final buzzer, the Kinston Bulldogs had no answers for coach Berry Bess’ boys and only managed to cross into Panther territory twice.

Gang tackling and in the backfield is where the Panther defense stayed, bringing a big and rare smile to defensive coordinator Burleson.

In the first quarter, with 10:58 on the clock, Georgiana drew first blood with a beautiful pass and an incredible tiptoe reception by Kaveon Miles for a touchdown.

At the 4:59 mark, the Panthers crossed the end zone again on a 28-yard scamper by Bernard McCaster. The two point conversion was good bringing the score 14-0.

Kinston took over but Georgiana’s defensive standouts Xavier Likely and Maurice Peyton made individual tackles in the Bulldog’s backfield.

Second quarter action started basically the same as the first with Georgiana scoring again with 11:22 on the ticker. The conversion was good making it 22-0.

At 5:14, Miles broke a 49-yard run for another Panther touchdown. The conversion failed but at the half time whistle, the score was Georgiana 28, Kinston 0.

In third quarter play the Bulldogs finally found a way to stall the high powered offense of the Panthers but we’re still unable to generate offense and the third quarter was a defensive stalemate for both teams.

At 8:55 in the fourth quarter, Peyton scored on a 42-yard run, but the two point conversion failed.

With the clock ticking down at 2:06, Jacquese Abner crossed the goal to make it 40-0 Georgiana and that’s where it remained.

Georgiana, who is now 3-1 in region play, travels to Columbia this Friday to face another region foe, the 1-3 Houston County Lions that are sporting a 45-35 win over Red Level.

All things being equal, I’m predicting 42-6 victory for the hungry Panthers.