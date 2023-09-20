Tigers fall to Eufaula

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers are now 0-3 for the season and 0-2 in region play under head coach Garrick Pimienta after losing to the Eufaula Tigers 45-13 this past Friday.

Greenville won the toss to start the game and elected to receive but had to punt on their first possession.

Eufaula’s offense then took the field and brought a tough running game.

They placed 14 points on the board in the first quarter and then added seven in the second before Greenville made its first score, coming on a 73-yard touchdown run by Bobby Bedgood.

Eufaula would answer with an additional 14 points making the score 35-7 by the close of the first half.

Greenville’s defense stiffened somewhat in the third quarter, allowing Eufaula only one touchdown and one field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Eufaula would cap its scoring on a touchdown pass.

With 3:45 left in the game, Calderious Williams would score Greenville’s final points on a 60-yard scamper.

The two point conversion failed and the game ended 54-13.

Greenville will travel this week to face the winless, 0-4, blue and gold Selma Saints this Friday.

A win for Greenville is likely if they keep penalties to a minimum and continue to improve their run and passing game.