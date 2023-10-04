Georgiana shreds J.F. Shields

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers hosted the Panthers of J.F. Shields for Homecoming under the Friday night lights at Harmon Field.

This was a one sided cat fight from the start and a tale that should be told as a Halloween horror story for the J.F. Shields.

Definitely a one-sided cat fight, the score was 41-0 two thirds of the way through the first quarter of play.

F. Shields would go three and out and Georgiana would score on the first play of every set of downs, almost at will or so it seemed.

The poor Panthers of J.F. Shields had no answer for anything Georgiana did. The only times J.F. Shields crossed into Georgiana territory was to swap sides of the field starting a new quarter.

Both Head coaches agreed to drop to a six minute quarter and keep the clock running when it was possible.

The defense for Georgiana was truly impressive, gang tackling and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

The Georgiana Panther’s played like their feet were on fire and their rear ends were catching.

Thirty seven seconds into the second quarter Georgiana scored again making it 47-0 and when the final horn blew, it was all Georgiana 54-0.

Less we forget the Georgiana Panthers are only two years removed from a 0-10 season themselves.

Next week the green and white bulldogs of Brantley come to town sporting a 3-3 record and wearing a shutout loss 46-0 from 2A Highland Home.

The Panther last victory over the Bulldogs of Brantley was in 2018 by a score of 32-15.

Georgiana poised at 5-1 overall with four shutout victories in their hip pockets, I predict a 26-12 victory.