Elba trounces Panthers

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers traveled southeast to Elba Friday night to face the undefeated Tigers and brought home a loss, 38-6.

This was to be the hardest test for the Panthers this season, and though a misting rain came down the entire game, a huge crowd of the Georgiana faithful packed the stands.

Elba won the toss and elected to receive to start the first quarter. At 5:48, Elba scored its first touchdown and the extra point was good; it was 7-0 Elba.

The Panthers defense held strong and kept the Tigers out of the end zone for the rest of the quarter.

In second quarter action at 11:42, Elba crossed the goal line again. The extra point attempt was good, Elba 14-0.

At 7:57, Elba intercepted a Panther pass and drove the field and with 5:18 on the second quarter clock scored yet again.

Now 21-0 Tigers, the Panthers had no answer for the Tigers. Poor officiating, late whistles and a re-kick, even the officials could not explain, forced Panther head coach Berry Bess to spend several minutes in discussion with officials.

Georgiana finally got on the scoreboard with 4:53 on the clock, when Demetrius Watson caught a pass and scampered 27 yards for the Panthers only touchdown of the night.

The two point conversion failed but it seemed momentum was shifting for Georgiana.

Now 21-6 Elba, the Tigers wasted no time putting more points in the tally books and with 4:15 to go in the half, a power sweep around the right side gave the Tigers yet another touchdown. The extra point attempt was good bringing the score 28-6 Elba.

In second half action, Georgiana finally got a stop but an Elba field goal from the Panther 28-yard line went right down the middle of the uprights and Elba went up 31-6.

The Panther’s offence struggled and in the wet mist with 7:27 in the 3rd quarter, they fumbled on their own 28-yard line.

The Tigers again wasted no time mounting another successful drive and with 3:59 on the game clock brought the score to 38-6.

The fourth quarter was a defensive stalemate and with the final buzzer Elba emerged victorious.

This was the Panther’s first 1A loss and they lost to the number one team in 1A Region 2.

Sporting a 6-2 record overall, Georgiana is on the road again traveling south to face the Tigers of Red Level this Friday night.

The Tigers are 2-6 overall and 2-4 in 1A Region 2 coming in with a nail biter win over the Kinston Bulldogs, 31-29.

Red Level also managed to put up 14 points in their loss to Elba. If, the Panthers can put this loss in the rear view window and play tough defense, I look for a Georgiana victory, 22-8.