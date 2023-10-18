FDA Eagles edge Bessemer

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Eagles traveled north this past Thursday to face the Rebels of Bessemer Academy.

The Eagles were able to fend off a last minute Rebel attempt to tie the game and brought home a 28-27 win.

The first quarter was a stalemate of back and forth for field position until the Eagles scored first with 4:21 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard rushing carry by Joseph Ealum.

The point after attempt (PAT) by Alan Alvarez was good and the Eagles would claim a 7-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Eagles would pad their lead in the second when quarterback Ethan Alford called his own number and scored on a three yard run. The PAT was good and FDA led 14-0 at the 8:40 mark.

Bessemer would answer the Eagles with two scores at 6:19 and 2:35 to tie the game at 14-all at the end of the first half.

Fort Dale would take the lead again with 8:36 left in the third quarter on another Alford scoring run of eight yards. With the PAT good, the Eagles led 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, Bessemer would again tie the score at the 11:59 mark on a long pass.

After a long Eagle drive starting at their 22-yard line, FDA would score again on a one yard pass completion from Alford to Alvarez. Alvarez then nailed the PAT to make the score 28-21.

Bessemer would make a last ditch effort to tie the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds on the clock.

However, Owen McNeal and Ealum would combine to squelch a two point conversion try with a sack and the game would end in the Eagles favor 28-27.

Alford led the Eagles offensively with 17 rushes for 113 yards, two rushing downs and 70 yards of passing completing seven of nine.

Defensively, stalwarts for the Eagles were the McNeal brothers and Jackson Black. Black had four solo tackles and six assists. Parker McNeal had two solo tackles and five assists and Owen McNeal had four solos.

With the win the Eagles are now 8-1 on the season overall and 5-1 in area play.

Fort Dale will host the red, white, and blue Warriors of Lee-Scott Academy this Friday.

The Warriors have the same record at the Eagles and both teams only loss came at the hands of the Glenwood School Gators.