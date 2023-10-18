GCCCG Tournament a success

The City of Greenville, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, recently partnered with the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranch to host the Greenville Children’s Charity Classic Golf Tournament.

By all accounts, the tournament was a success with over 90 golfers registering to play.

The tournament, which was hosted at Robert Trent Jones Golf at Cambrian Ridge, was a group effort to bring awareness to the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches and its mission to serve at-risk children.

The tragic events of June 19, 2021 at mile marker 138 on Interstate 65, where nine children and one adult from the Tallapoosa County Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranch died in a multi-vehicle crash, are forever etched in the memories of ranch officials, families, and local law enforcement and first responders that where on the scene.

The girl’s ranch van was traveling home from a beach trip in Gulf Shores.

Inspired by those memories, the city, chamber, and local law enforcement agencies partnered to host a charity golf tournament to benefit the ranch and honor those lost in the fatal crash, to help assist with those continued to be served by the ranch, and to bring awareness to the ranch and letting community members know how ranch efforts help youths in need.

The mission of the Ranches is to provide Christian, family-style residential homes for Alabama’s at-risk children and youth in an atmosphere where they may grow spiritually and physically into productive, responsible, and happy adults.

The Ranch, which founded in 1966, is funded almost entirely by private donations from concerned individuals, churches, civic clubs, corporations and foundations.

A dinner was hosted Tuesday evening at the Lodge at Sherling Lake with tournament following on Wednesday.

The Ranch is currently home to 60 children.