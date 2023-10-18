McKenzie School volleyball seniors recognized By Editor | October 18, 2023 | 0 The McKenzie School volleyball senior players were honored during Senior Night, Tuesday, Oct 10. Pictured (L-R) are: Taylor Campbell, Harper Bennett, and Aimee Brooks. (Shea Odom | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tigers felled by Rebels October 18, 2023 | No Comments » McKenzie falls to Wildcats October 18, 2023 | No Comments » GCCCG Tournament a success October 18, 2023 | No Comments » Elba trounces Panthers October 18, 2023 | No Comments » FDA Eagles edge Bessemer October 18, 2023 | No Comments »