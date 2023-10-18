Tigers felled by Rebels

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers of 2023 opened a new era in football as the first Tiger team to play in GHS’s $8,000,000 new stadium.

The stadium itself had players and fans excited for it was truly a light show memorable of some college stadiums.

It was homecoming for the Tigers as they hosted the Rehobeth Rebels and the home crowd hoped for a win to inaugurate the stadium, but the Rebels had other intentions and handed the Tigers a 21-18 loss.

In the first quarter, Rehobeth scored first on a rushing touchdown after driving the field. The point after attempt was good and the score would remain 7-0 at the end of the first.

In the second, Greenville put a strong drive together and finished it with a passing touchdown from quarterback BJ Bedgood to receiver Tyler Palmer. The PAT was missed, but another historic moment was recorded.

Greenville would add two more touchdowns in the quarter while holding the Rebels to only seven points to enter halftime with the lead, 18-14.

The third quarter was a stalemate as the two defenses fought back and forth to keep the other team from scoring.

In the fourth, the Rebels managed to add seven points to make the score 21-18. Greenville made a last ditch effort to score late but was unsuccessful.

The Tigers, now 1-6, will next host the red and white Eagles of Carroll for a 5A Region 2 game.

The Eagles are 4-3 on the season with their latest loss coming at the hands of Headland 55-22.