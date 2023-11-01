McKenzie falls to Houston County

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to face the Houston County Lions in region play this past Friday night and brought home a loss 42-32.

The Lions jumped first on the score board in the opening quarter but were quickly answered by the Tigers with a nine yard touchdown run by Johnathan Davidson making the score 6-6.

Houston County would add another touchdown before the close of first quarter to make the score 14-6.

In the opening minute of the second quarter, Tiger Jaylen McMillian connected with Skylar Sanders for a 27-yard touchdown pass making the score 14-12.

The Lions scored next but again were followed by McKenzie on two yard touchdown run by Davidson to make the score 20-18.

By half time, the Tigers found themselves trailing 28-18.

The Tigers refused to quit in the second half and fought hard to make up points but the Lions kept their lead.

Touchdowns by McKenzie came from a Sanders to Jay Jackson 43-yard touchdown pass at the end of the third and another in the fourth for 38 yards.

By the final horn, the Lions were triumphant handing the Tigers their fifth loss on the season, 42-32.

The Tigers (4-5) will face another regional game on the road this week against the Elba Tigers (8-0) for the final regular season play with a 7 p.m. kickoff.