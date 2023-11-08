Greenville and McKenzie fall

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Both Greenville High School and McKenzie School wrapped up their varsity football seasons this past Friday.

Both teams played on the road. Greenville faced the Warriors of Russell County and lost 75-43 while McKenzie faced the 1A juggernaut Elba Tigers and lost 56-28.

For Greenville, the first quarter saw them with a deficit of 28-9 and the Warriors would continue their scoring rampage through the remainder of the game.

They would add 14 in the second, 20 in the third and 13 in the fourth. Greenville would manage seven in the second, 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Greenville finished the season with an overall record of 1-9. Their only win came against Selma, 33-0.

For McKenzie, the Elba Tigers were just too much to tame. From the start, they roamed and scored at will.

They would score 21 points in the first quarter, another 21 in the second, and secure a win with 14 in the third.

McKenzie managed six points in the first, 16 in the third, and six more in the fourth.

The loss concluded McKenzie’s season and they finished 5-5.