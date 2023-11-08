Panthers maul Pleasant Home

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Panthers of Georgiana hosted the red and white Pleasant Home Eagles of Andalusia Friday night.

The Eagles came in to Harmon Field with a 1 – 8 record for the season. Last week I predicted the Panthers would maul the Eagles in a 52-0 shutout and admittedly I was wrong.

The final score was 61-0, all Georgiana.

Pleasant Home was forced three and out from the kickoff and just three plays on offense, touchdown Panthers. The Eagles never saw a yard of Panther territory.

The Keith Bears of west Alabama’s Orville are coming into Harmon Field for the first round of playoffs.

The blue and gold Bears are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in region play. They are ranked 3rd in 1A Region 3 play.

The Bears are well coached by none other than former Greenville’s High and Tuskegee University star quarterback Harry Crumb.

The Bears average scoring 23.4 points offensively and have held opponents to an average of 16.2 points.

The Panther’s average 39.2 points offensively and hold their opponents to 6.5 points with six shutouts on defense.

If my math is correct and despite my former teammate’s best strategy, this is quite possibly another shutout for Berry Bess’s team.

I foresee a 32-0 victory for the Georgiana Panthers.